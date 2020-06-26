Director Rajesh Touchriver, who has won several Nandi, national and international awards for his films, has revealed that his next movie titled Cyanide is based on notorious criminal Mohan's sensational case

Physical education Instructor Mohan Kumar Vivekanand aka Cyanide Mohan murdered 20 young women by administering cyanide. The eventful story of Cyanide Mohan was observed by the court as 'the rarest of the rare case'. International award-winning director Rajesh Touchriver has now announced to adapt his crime story to big screens through his upcoming thriller Cyanide.

Cyanide Mohan's modus operandi was to feign love, attract young women, and get into physical relationships with them in various hotel rooms in Karnataka. Then he used to murder them by administering cyanide in the name of contraceptive pills and get away with their gold ornaments. He mercilessly murdered 20 young women this way, women who hailed from different states in the country.

Apart from murder, Cyanide Mohan was also alleged to have been involved in bank loan frauds and forgeries. He was a primary school physical education teacher from 1980 to 2003. In this case, the court sentenced him with 6 death sentences, and 14 life terms. The final judgement of the case came out just this Thursday.

Rajesh Touchriver's Cyanide is based on the true incidents and it is being produced under the banner of Middle East Cinema P Ltd, by NRI Industrialist Pradeep Narayanan. The film will be made in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam at the same time and the cast will be leading actors from Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada Industry.

Shooting is set to commence once the COVID-19 scare is over and on obtaining the government permission. Bengaluru, Mangalore, Coorg, Madikeri, Goa, Hyderabad, Kasaragod are key shooting locations. The story and screenplay are by Rajesh Touchriver himself. Padmashree awardee Sunitha Krishnan is the content advisor for this film.

Sadat Sainuddin of Viswaroopam and Uttama Villain famke is wielding the camera for Cyanide, which will be made in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada languages. The movie will have international award-winning composer George Joseph's music, Shashi Kumar's editing and Gokul Das' art direction.