Popular TV actor Rajeev Khandelwal's mother Vijay Laxmi Khandelwal passed away on Wednesday. She was suffering from cancer for the last one and half years.

Rajeev informed his fans about the tragedy two days later on Twitter. The actor expressed grief at the loss, but added that he and his family "have come to terms with it".

"My mom passed away day before yesterday after a year n a half long fight with cancer. We fought together, we hoped together but we couldn't come out of it together. I and my family are fine and have come to terms wth it. She now lives within me. [sic]," Rajeev tweeted.

Rajeev further expressed gratitude to people, who stood by his side during this difficult time. "Gratitude from the bottom of my heart to all those who touched our lives during this fight and gave us their love and support unconditionally. I shall remain indebted to them forever. [sic]," the Kahiin To Hoga fame actor tweeted.

The last rites were performed in Rajeev's hometown Jaipur. While speaking to The Times of India, the actor expressed deep sorrow, but added that at least she is not suffering anymore.

"I had heard about umbilical cord, both biologically and poetically. But I have understood that connect in the last year-and-a-half while my mom was battling cancer. She became my daughter, my baby, who I wanted to protect. We are three brothers, and in the last year-and-a-half, she had spent every second of hers with one of us. While there is peace that she is not suffering anymore, there is this heart-wrenching thought that from here on, I can't call anyone mummy, the way I used to call her," he told the publication.

Rajeev was last seen in ALT Balaji web series titled Haq Se.