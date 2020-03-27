As the entire nation continues to join its hands together to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus contagion anymore, doctors and nurses along with the state and government official, the police squad have become the real heros and life saviours.

In the midst of this Herculean task comes a heartwarming video by the doctors in a hospital at Bhilwara in Rajasthan. The video that features the group of doctors singing the song 'Chhodon Kal Ki Baatein' to cheer themselves up has been doing great rounds in the social media.

The doctors, nurses and other health care staff are hailed as 'Gods and Angels' for their relentless hrdwork and commitment for the people's health and well being. Apparently, Rajasthan's Bhilwara is one among the worst hit regions of the virus attack in the state with the most number of positive cases reported.

The video soon goes viral

The video is about 57 seconds long. It was uploaded by Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Department of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Rajasthan, with a caption "at the epicentre of COVID-19 in Rajasthan Government Hospital in Bhilwara- Doctors Mushtaq, Gaur, and Prajapat, paramedics Mukesh, Sain, Gyan, Urwashi, Sarfaraz and Jalam are working 24*7 to beat coronavirus. Tkae a bow, you are our true heros! This is the spirit of new India."

The video has the team of medicos fully covered in hazmat suits, preventive glasses, and face masks, together singing the song to lighten their mood and boost up the morale of the nation during such a difficult phase. The video has become an instant hit with the Twitterati lauding the team for their selfless effort and dedication.

"You are the saviours. Thank you," said a user. While another comment came as "Big salute to these real-life heros."