Amitabh Bachchan has been facing age related issues for a while now. The doctors have strictly warned him to rest and take a break from his busy shoot schedule. But the megastar had been ignoring doctors' advise until the novel corona virus struck India. This Sunday, he broke his important ritual of meeting his fans outside Jalsa which he had been following religiously for the past 15 years.

While Big B had informed his fans on Twitter that he will not be coming to meet them outside his house because of the coronavirus outbreak in India, it was doctors who had ordered the megastar to avoid public meetings as his immunity system is down to bare minimum.

"Amitji's immunity system is down to the bare minimum. He is more prone to catch any virus than you or me. The doctors have strictly forbidden him from stepping out," a close friend of the Bachchans was quoted as saying by Rediff.

The source added, "It was the doctors' orders that he must stop interacting with crowds during these times of a viral outbreak. You know Amitji. If he had his way, he would never disappoint his fans. He knows his admirers come every Sunday to his home from faraway places outside Mumbai to get a glimpse of him. Given a chance he would have continued with the rituals."

It is now being said that Amitabh Bachchan might post videos on Sunday for his fans until the corona virus threat disappears. The total number of confirmed cases of corona virus has reached 114 in India.

Earlier, reports had stated that doctors told Bachchan not to over-stress himself for that could worsen his condition. "The cancellation can't be helped. He has been working really hard in the past few years in spite of doctors' warnings. He has now been given a final warning about his health. If he continues to push himself he may have a serious health lapse. He is now in the mood to relax for a while," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source close to the actor as saying.