A 17-year-old teenager committed suicide by setting herself ablaze in Makrana area of Nagaur. The incident happened on Saturday (June 2), a month after her father filed a case of sexual harassment against a youth.

Jitender Singh Charan, the Makrana SHO said, "We received a complaint from a man that his daughter set herself on fire after sprinkling kerosene on herself."

The police officer added that the girl's father had filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act a month ago against the youth. "The accused was arrested after that," added Jitender.

The post-mortem is being carried out on the teen and an FIR has been lodged, said the officials.

This is the seventh minor rape case within two months in Rajasthan. Rajasthan has been ranked third by National Crime Records Bureau, following Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra by the growing number of rapes in the state.