Match Details:

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Match 24

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Date &Time: April 14th at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will be facing each other in the 24th match of IPL 2022, to be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals finished seventh in the previous edition, while Gujarat Titans are playing their inaugural season. Both teams have begun the ongoing season with three wins and one loss. Both the teams will be playing their second match at the DY Patil Stadium this season. Rajasthan Royals defeated MI while Gujarat Titans lost to SRH at this venue.

Jos Buttler, in the opening department, and Shimron Hetmyer, with the finishing duties, have been in top form for RR this season. The rest of the batters have been inconsistent and shall be improving their form. All the bowlers have put up good performances this season. Notably, Rajasthan have both the Orange Cap Jos Buttler and the Purple Cap Yuzvendra Chahal heading in to the match.

Gujarat have their captain Hardik Pandya, along with Shubman Gill in good touch, with Rahul Tewatia being a brilliant finisher for them. The form of their wicketkeeper-opener Matthew Wade, has been a concern. Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Hardik Pandya, and Rashid Khan have put up an excellent display with the ball, but they need to find a proper fifth bowler.

Pitch Report:

This is going to spin. For the seam bowlers, there's not a great deal on this pitch. Seamers – avoid digging in, it's just not going to work for you. Batting first, if they can get 170-180, that's very defendable. The ground staff are treating the outfield again, so dew won't be as big a problem as it has been earlier on in the IPL.

Here are the stats related to the match:

1 – Rashid Khan needs one more wicket to become the fastest spinner to take 100 IPL wickets, in just 81 innings. Overall, he will become the joint second-fastest player to the milestone, tied with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Only Lasith Malinga achieved the feat faster, in just 70 innings.

1 – Ashwin needs to bowl one more over to become the first player to bowl 600 overs in the Indian Premier League.

1 – Wickets needed by Yuzvendra Chahal to overtake Harbhajan Singh and become the fifth highest wicket-taker in the IPL. Only Dwayne Bravo (174), Lasith Malinga (170), Amit Mishra (166) and Piyush Chawla (157) have more wickets than Chahal (150).

2 – The top-two players with most sixes in this IPL season are both playing for Rajasthan Royals. Jos Buttler has hit 15 sixes, followed by Shimron Hetymer who has hit 14 sixes.

2 – Runs needed by Devdutt Padikkal to reach the 1000-run mark in the IPL. In terms of the number of innings, he will then become the third-fastest Indian to reach 1000 runs in the IPL, after Sachin Tendulkar and Suresh Raina.

Probable XI:

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Gujarat Titans

Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande.