Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Match 23

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Date &Time: April 13th at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

Mumbai Indians will square off with Punjab Kings in the 23rd match of IPL 2022 on Wednesday. Mumbai Indians lost their previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore and slipped down to ninth in the points table with 4 losses in as many games. On the other hand, Punjab Kings lost a nail-biting thriller against Gujarat Titans a couple of nights ago which has them placed at seventh in the table with 2 wins and as many losses in 4 matches.

1 – Punjab Kings have won only one out of the eight matches they played at MCA International Stadium in Pune. The only win came back in 2013, against Pune Warriors.

1 – Rohit Sharma needs one more four to reach 500 fours in the IPL. He will become the fifth player to the landmark after Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, David Warner, and Suresh Raina.

4 – Kieron Pollard needs four more catches to reach 100 catches for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He will then become the first specialist fielder to take 100 catches for a single team.

4 – Jaydev Unadkat needs four wickets to reach the milestone of 200 wickets in T20 cricket.

25 – Rohit Sharma needs 25 runs to become the second Indian player to 10000 runs in T20 cricket, after Virat Kohli.

Pitch Report:

This pitch here has helped the fast bowlers and has been very sporting, and today is no different. There is a good layer of lively grass and there will be pace and bounce on offer. But that could be a double-edged sword. Batting first might not be that bad an idea.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen/Tim David, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi/ Tymal Mills

Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh