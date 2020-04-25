In a rib-tickling incident, the Rajasthan High Court on Saturday, April 25, was forced to adjourn a matter as an advocate who appeared via videoconferencing was seen wearing a "baniyan" (vest).

According to Bar and Bench, Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, who had already instructed the High Court Bar Association to urge all advocates to appear in their uniform during hearings that are conducted through video-conferencing, had to adjourn the hearing in the case after being displeased by the advocate's appearance.

The case has again been listed on May 5 by Justice Sharma.

In its order, Justice Sharma stated, "Learned counsel for the petitioner was contacted through video conferencing he was found to be wearing Baniyan."

Further, "This court has already observed that during this pandemic where court functioning is being done through video conferencing, lawyers must appear in proper uniform. Even though video conferencing a decorum of the court is required to be maintained. The Advocates Act provides for lawyers to wear the uniform while pleading the case for their clients."