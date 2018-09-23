"Kamal ki phool hamari buri thi," said Manvendra Singh, the son of former Union minister and BJP leader Jaswant Singh, over his decision to quit the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday. He revealed it during a press conference at Pachpadra in Barmer constituency.

Singh's departure comes right before the Rajasthan state Assembly elections. He hasn't given any indication of the party which he would be joining.

"There have been many rallies on Gaurav (pride) and Sankalp (determination) but today's rally is the biggest - it is the rally for Swabhiman (self-respect)," Singh said at a rally right before his announcement. "Swabhiman is our right and we are committed to it," he added, according to NDTV.

He also said that he is leaving the BJP for self-respect. Reports have suggested that over the recent times, there has been a strain in relations between the Rajasthan MLA and the ruling party - BJP.

Another reason for Singh's departure was the central government's failure to help and look into the harassment that Singh's supporters face.

"We were patient, and a lot of workers suffered and were harassed. From people holding small positions to officers, none was spared because of (present state dispensation's spite for) me. But they did bear it because swabhimaan runs through their veins," Singh said, according to The Indian Express.

He went on to say, "I have never shared these things publicly. I have shared them only with top leaders, be it the Prime Minister or (BJP) national president... But when decision-makers, and people holding such posts, give such decisions a miss, or sidestep them, then there is a limit to patience. And today that limit ends."

Reports state that another reason was BJP's decision to deny a ticket Jaswanth Singh from Barmer Jaisalmer constituency in 2014.

Singh claims that there are 'deep' issues in the Centre with 'no one to listen'. He then challenged Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje saying that 'a storm is brewing and it is going towards Jaipur'.