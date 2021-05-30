After announcing to provide free vaccination for all above 18 years of age, the Rajasthan Government on Sunday decided to cut salaries of officers to bear the financial burden of this decision.

The government has decided to deduct the three-day salary of all Indian Services officers including IAS, IPS, and IFS. Similarly, two days' salaries of officers of Rajasthan Administrative Services would be deducted for the same purpose.

CM Gehlot had announced free vaccine for the above 18 years group

After a tussle with the BJP government at the Centre, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced on April 26 free COVID vaccination for people above 18 years. He had admitted that the State government would be forced to slash the budget for its development works and social security schemes in order to allocate funds for inoculations.

With this announcement, the budget of the state government has been disturbed. Already struggling with revenue shortage, the state government has enhanced spending on the health and medical sectors after the second wave of Corona. For vaccination, Rajasthan Government will spend more than Rs 2,300 crores. For this, the government has also started restructuring the budget. Now it has been decided to deduct from the salary of officers also.

Order for salary deduction issued

The state government has decided to cut the salary of three days of IAS, IPS, and IFS of the state and two days of salary of officers of Rajasthan Administrative Service, Rajasthan Accounting Service, Rajasthan Police Service, Rajasthan Forest Service, Rajasthan Commercial Tax Service. In this regard, the Finance Department issued an order on Sunday, giving instructions to all the district collectors.

For this, the deduction from the salaries of the officers of all these eight services in the month of May 2021 will be deposited in the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund. It is stated in the order that if the amount is not deducted from the salary of May 2021 for some reason, then this salary will be deducted in the month of June.

Nearly 3.75 crore people in the age group of 18 to 45 years

There are about 3.75 crore people in the age group of 18 to 45 years in Rajasthan. The State government will bear the cost of their vaccination. A free vaccine of this group has already started from May 1.