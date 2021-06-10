After Baahubali, Rajamouli has emerged as the director of larger-than-life movies. The buzz around Rajamouli's RRR has not died down and yet, his upcoming project with Mahesh Babu has got us even more excited. The ace director is said to have teamed up with Mahesh Babu for a project that could go beyond the budget of RRR and Baahubali. The film would be bigger and grander than anything we have ever seen.

The film was supposed to go on floors earlier this year, but owing to the pandemic, the shooting has been postponed. The film is touted to be even more extravagant and grand than RRR or Baahubali. There have been strong reports of the film surpassing the whopping budget of RRR that has been made on Rs 350-400 crores. As per a Pinkvilla report, the film would be based on a jungle action-adventure and has been written by Rajamouli's father - K.V. Vijayendra Prasad.

"I am trying to explore the African Forest Adventure space for Mahesh Babu's film. It's not yet finalized, but I am trying to crack this space at the moment," a report had quoted Prasad saying. RRR has Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. The film is expected to release this year. Talking about why he chose Alia for the film, Rajamouli had said he wanted someone to stand her ground.

"I need an actress who can stand her ground between Tarak (NTR Jr) and Charan (Ramcharan Teja) both of whom are extremely talented actors. She (Alia) can be innocent, vulnerable yet be extremely resilient. That is the reason I went for her," Rajamouli had said in an interview. Made under a budget of Rs 350 Cr, RRR tells the fictional story about two revolutionary fighters set in 1920s.