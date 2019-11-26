SS Rajamouli's father KV Vijayendra Prasad has revealed that he is currently working on another script for Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for her upcoming movie. The story is based on the dispute of Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid.

KV Vijayendra Prasad, who has penned stories for RRR, Mersal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Eega, Magadheera, Baahubali 1 and 2, is one of the noted scriptwriters of Indian cinema at the moment. He first joined hands with Kangana Ranaut for Manikarnika, which was a decent grosser at the box office. Impressed with his work, the actress teamed up with him for her next film Thalaivi, which is now in the production stage.

Of late, it was rumoured that the writer and actor are coming together for the third time and KV Vijayendra Prasad has penned a story based on the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute for their third combo movie, which is said to explore an inspiring story. "I have been writing a story for Kangana, and it is based on the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute. It's an exciting script and I am almost done with the writing," he told Deccan Chronicle.

The Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute is the most-debated topics in India for several decades. But the Supreme Court recently put an end to this case with its final verdict. News about the film on the most controversial issue in the history of India comes days after this verdict. Many wonder whether Vijayendra Prasad began writing the script for Kangana Ranaut's next, while the verdict was still pending.

Vijayendra Prasad says that he narrated the subject of the film to Kangana Ranaut long ago. She liked it and gave her a nod for it. Besides playing the lead role, she is also producing the film, which is titled Aparajitha Ayodhya. "I have been discussing this story for a long time. When I pitched it to Kangana, she liked it and that's when I started working on the script," the scriptwriter told DC.

Vijayendra Prasad says that Aparajitha Ayodhya deals with the journey of a woman from a non-believer to a believer in divinity, but he declined to reveal whether the film features controversial scenes or not. Kangana will finalise a director for the movie soon. "We are currently working on fine-tuning the script and a decision will be taken soon as to who will helm the project," added the Baahubali writer.