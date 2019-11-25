Kangana Ranaut the fiercest woman in Bollywood never fails to surprise her fans with her bold and tigerish moves. The decision's taken by her regarding her ventures have been truly commendable and based on the topics people fear to even discuss about.

A few days ago, Kangana announced the first look of Jayalalithaa Biopic 'Thalaivi' and if that wasn't enough on her kitty.

Kangana Ranaut recently announced her first venture as a producer. The film titled Aparajitha Ayodhya which is based on Ram-Mandir court case making headlines.

The film will roll early next year and is scripted by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the creator of the Bahubali series.

When quizzed gets on why she selected such a crucial subject? , Kangana reasons, "The Ram temple has been a burning topic for hundreds of years. As a child born in the '80s, I have grown up hearing the name Ayodhya in a negative light because the piece of land on which was born a king, who was the epitome of sacrifices, became the subject of a property dispute. The case has changed the face of Indian politics and the verdict has ended the centuries-old dispute while embodying the secular spirit of India. What makes Aparajitha Ayodhya different is that it is the journey of the protagonist from a non-believer to a believer. And since, in a way, it reflects my personal journey, I decided it would be the apt subject for my first production."

We wonder if this film will showcase all the controversies surrounding the subject.

Here's wishing Kangna all the best for the project!