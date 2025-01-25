Tollywood and their hit duo pair of actor and director have given us some unforgettable films, and this has resulted in fans awaiting their collaboration on screen.

From Rajamouli and Prabhas, Allu Arjun and Sukumar, to Puri Jagannadh and Ravi Teja, some actor-director duos have made a brand for themselves that is so successful that it is hard to replicate the same magic again and again.

Some of the memorable duos in TFI are Director Boyapati Srinu and Balakrishna; their past hat-trick hits--Simha, Legend, and Akhanda--are legendary. This duo is returning with yet another collaboration with Akhanda 2, which has gotten the fans really excited.

Balayya has also approved a new project with Gopichand Malineni, who produced a hit with Veerasimha Reddy.

Next is the new hit duo Venkatesh-Anil Ravipudi; they have given us comedy flicks like F2 and F3, both of which were box-office hits.

Their latest Sankranthi release, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, has become the most successful Sankranti release of 2025.

During the success ceremony, Anil Ravipudi made an announcement to work on ten films with Victory Venkatesh, further solidifying their on-screen chemistry after their hit series.

Next on the list is Trivikram, who has collaborated on a number of successful projects with Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, and Allu Arjun.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo fans have been waiting for Allu Arjun and Trivikram's collaboration, and there are possibilities of the Icon Star working with Trivikram for the fourth time.

Tollywood stars and directors who were stuck in the loop of collaborating with one another have started to collaborate with new and young talents and have given us some memorable films.

Having said that, the guarantee that these star actor-directors provide will continue to rule the box office for many years to come, and we will get to see their magic on screen.