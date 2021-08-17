Actor Sree Vishnu, who appeared in movies like Mental Madhilo, Brochevarevarua, and Gaali Sampath is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming comedy-drama titled 'Raja Raja Chora'. Megha Akash and Sunaina play the female leads in the movie.

Here is a small chit-chat with the 'Brochevarevaru Raa' actor regarding the release of his upcoming movie Raja Raja Chora.

Q. How did Raja Raja Chora happen to you?

A. It is the first time that I decided to do a particular kind of movie first, then went for a storyline. I totally wanted to make a family entertainer. We then worked on this storyline and developed a script.

Q. Tell us more about your role in Raja Raja Chora?

A. I play the role of a petty thief, who lies to his girlfriend that he is a software employee. My role is named Rajavaraou Bhaskar Raju. I enjoyed playing this part so much.

Q. How was it working with actor Ravi Babu?

A. Though he is a popular actor, Ravi Babu belongs to his own league. I was a bit tensed about how things might work between us during the shooting of Raja Raja Chora. But, it worked out so well between us.

Q. Your experience with co-actress Megha Akash

A. I am sure Raja Raja Chora is going to be one of the best roles in Megha Akash's career as an actress. We had a great experience working together. As we both are shy-kind-of people, we had not much interaction at the start. But, as time went on, it all worked out so well for us.

Q. A few words about Raja Raja Chora's director Hasith Goli

A. I am so excited to reveal that it was so nice working with Hasith. If everything goes well, Hasith will direct another movie for me.

Q. Taking the reference from the pandemic situations, do you support the OTT release of the movies or the theatrical releases?

A. We had such good offers for Raja Raja Chora OTT releases. At one point, I was so tempted to accept the deal for the movie's OTT release. But, we backed off because we wanted to give it a chance for the audience to restart coming to the theaters, as the situations are getting better.

Q. What kind of result are you expecting regarding the Raja Raja Chora movie release?

A. We have done everything. I am sure this movie is going to be a good entertainer. So, I am expecting that the audience gets entertained watching Raja Raja Chora.

Q. Could you reveal the details of your upcoming movies?

A. Arjuna Falguna and Bhala Thandhanana are the current movies I am working for. There are a couple of interesting stories in the pipeline too.

Q. One reason why one should watch Raja Raja Chora at the theaters

A. The humans around the world are having a bad phase with the ongoing pandemic and political situations. The second wave ended and here comes another political trouble in Afghanistan. We have enough problems to feel bad about.

Raja Raja Chora will take you to an entirely fresh phase, with entertainment. I would say, a few hours of full entertainment.

Sree Vishnu also met Venkatesh Daggubati a while ago. "Venkatesh Garu called me as soon as the teaser of Raja Raja Chora was released. I met him today and his encouragement boosts my spirit. I am so thankful for his support for Raja Raja Chora", Sree Vishnu said.