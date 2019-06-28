Director Vivek Athreya's Telugu movie Brochevarevarura starring Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna Nivetha Pethuraj and Niveda Thomas has got positive review and rating from the audience.

Brochevarevarura movie story: Vishal (Sathya Dev) is an upcoming director who narrates a story to Shalu (Nivetha Pethuraj). This is the story of 'R3 batch' consisting of Rocky (Priyadarshi), Rambo (Rahul Ramakrishna) and Rahul (Sree Vishnu), who keep failing every year and are stuck with studying inter. The fictional story is connected to reality through Mithra (Nivetha Thomas).

Analysis: Brochevarevarura deals with a simple story that has good dose of comedy and crime elements. The first half is very entertaining with some fun moments and interesting twists. The second half is equally engaging. It is good entertainer that appeals to youth, say the audience.

Performances: Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna Nivetha Pethuraj and Niveda Thomas have delievered decent performances, which are the highlights of Brochevarevarura. Satyadev Kancharana, Sivaji Raja and others have done justice to their roles and they are also assets of the film, say the viewers.

Technical: Brochevarevarura has good production values and picturisation, background score and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the audience.

Brochevarevarura movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read audience's response.

