Chum Darang has slammed people blaming Meghalaya and northeastern states for the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. Prior to Raja's wife, Sonam, being taken under arrest, the deceased's family was blaming the state for not investigating the case properly. A few travel websites had also indicated booking cancellations after the incident.

Such was the extent of the accusations on the efficiency of the state police that now that the couple has been found, the state minister has threatened to file a defamation case. Alexander Laloo Hek has threatened to file a defamation case against the families of Sonam and Raja for tarnishing the image of their state.

State Minister lashes out

"They defamed my state, Meghalaya Police, Government of Meghalaya and the public of the state. So, I was hurt...How will we tolerate such nonsense of tarnishing or maligning the image of Meghalaya? Police have done an excellent job. Truth has prevailed in 5 days...There should be the strictest punishment for a murder case. There should also be a defamation case against them for defaming us, otherwise they have to apologise," he told ANI.

Amid all this, Chum Darang has also reacted to the controversy sharply. Expressing shock over the 'honeymoon murder case' that has jolted the nation, while slamming people for blaming locals and the police.

Chum Darang's post

"This Raja Raghuvanshi case had me shook beyond words. I am sure everyone was worried for the 'wife' after the news of Raja being found. But never did I think she would be behind all this. Breaks my heart," she wrote.

She added, "Also, I saw a lot of people were blaming the locals, the state, the region, to find out what? I am not saying NE states mein crime hota nahi hai, but sidha logon pe ungli uthana acchi baat nahi hai (I am not saying the northeast states are crime free, but it is wrong to point fingers at the people). My condolences," she added.

Sonam Raghuvanshi is said to be the mastermind behind the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. Police stated she hired killers to carry out the killing of Raja Raghuvanshi to be with her lover, Raj Kushwaha. Five people have been arrested in the murder investigation so far.