The new season of Bigg Boss has started on a rough note, the 18 contestants locked inside the house battling for the trophy have already started with the game.

Bigg Boss season 18, hosted by Salman Khan which began on Sunday, is garnering headlines for the verbal spats and behaviour of inmates.

Apart from fighting over rations, the inmates this time are also making personal remarks against each other.

'Tumhare udhar..': Shehzada Dhami's racist remark irks Chum Darang

On Monday, Bigg Boss dropped a promo video on Instagram featuring a spat between contestants Shehzada Dhami and Chum Darang. In the clip, Shehzada was heard complaining about the spice levels of a food item. He says, "Mirchi lag rahi hai (It's spicy)," to which Chum Darang asks, "Yeh chutney? (This chutney?)".

Shehzada replies, "Tumhare udhar ki hai na (It's from where you're from). The remark did not sit well with Chum who questioned, "Tumhare udhar ka matlab? (What do you mean by that)

Chum says, "I am Indian, and I am offended."

Shehzada Dhami said that Chum Darang is abusing him. "Gali kuyn dae rahi hai? (Why are you insulting?)" he asks angrily before Chum defends herself saying, "No, I didn't."

Shehzada said, "Tumhare udhar ka, tumhari jagah ka," to Chum Darag who was having dinner (she is from North East India). This remark was for the "ching chutney" referring chinese.



Shehzada's behavior was clearly racist. It was great to see Chum stand up for herself and voice… pic.twitter.com/hnUalJpOXH — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 8, 2024

Fans called out Shehzada for his behaviour and mentioned it as racist. However, it was Karan Veer Mehra the only contestant to stand by her in the house while others called Chum wrong.

Here's what netizens have to say:

A user wrote, "KaranVeer is the most sensible person in the house."

Another mentioned, "In yesterday's episode, they were trying to make fun of her name when Chum came..that guy even had the guts to ask is she Nepali? But Chum gave back very well. Proud of her.

Here they are talking about some chutney, tumhare wahan se hai kya? I'm sure they must be talking about something related to degrading northeastern only."

The third one mentioned, "Is this guy Okay or even educated?? Seriously insensitive."

Who is Chum Darang?

Chum Darang is from Arunachal Pradesh and has shared screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the film Badhaai Do.

Shehzada Dhami was thrown out of Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH)

Speaking about his departure from the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH). The actor revealed that he argued with producer Rajan Shahi. When things escalated, he was fired from the show. In a promo video Shehzada revealed, "I don't know kya hua ek din jab mere Producer mujhe pure unit ke saamne humiliate kar rahe they, beizzat kar rahe they, mujhe zalil kar rahe they. Mujhe waha se nikaal diya. (The producer humiliated and disrespected me in front of the entire team. I was insulted and eventually removed from the show)."