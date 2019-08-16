The harassment and molestation case of Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari, has taken an even more ugly turn with her father, Raja Chaudhary blaming Shweta for it. Raja Chaudhary has alleged that Shweta was busy with reality shows and used to leave Palak at home.

In an interview with Mid-day, "This was expected. My ex-wife is responsible. My ex-wife was busy with a reality show and our daughter was alone at home. Once, when I entered their house in Malad, I was shocked to see the way he [the accused] was staring at her and touching her inappropriately. This riled me up and we had a heated argument. The matter reached the Malad police where I slapped him at the police station premises."

Earlier, Raja had called the incident disturbing and had called the incident 'disturbing'. Raja had told TOI, "I learnt about it through the media. I have been in touch with my daughter and checked on her this morning. She told me not to worry and that she is fine. It's very disturbing for me as a father."

On the other hand, talking to Times of India, Shweta Tiwari's mother-in-law had alleged foul play in this whole episode. She had claimed that Shweta wanted to get rid of Abhinav for the last two years and the two have not been on good terms. However, Abhinav tried to sort things out as he wanted to live with both his kids - Reyaansh (son of Shweta and Abhinav) and Palak."He wanted to live with Shweta as Reyaansh was too young and it was his dream to live under one roof with both his kids. However, things did not work out between them. Abhinav took care of Palak since she was a kid and Raja Chaudhary had left her. Even while she was in the Bigg Boss house and her mom had to travel to her native place, Abhinav was there to take care of Palak," she said.

The rumours of trouble in Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav's marital life have been making headlines for the last two-three years. Shweta had gotten married to Raja Chaudhary at a very young age and had left him over domestic violence and cheating. Shweta and Abhinav had tied the knot in 2013 and together they have a two-year-old son, Reyansh.