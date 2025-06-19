Raj Nidimoru's wife Shhyamali De's cryptic post has got social media talking. Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been making news for their alleged romance. The director's wife has now shared a cryptic post that many on social media have linked to the director and actress' romance.

Raj Nidimoru's wife's cryptic post

"Trust is the most expensive currency (sic)," wrote in her Instagram story. "Once lost, even a fortune can't buy it back (sic)," she further commented on her own post. Shhyamali often grabs the spotlight for her cryptic posts, which many feel she writes indirectly on the alleged affair between the Family Man duo.

At a time when Raj and Samantha's alleged relationship had been making quite some news, De had written, "Time exposes, Karma corrects, The Universe Humbles (sic)." Samantha Ruth Prabhu was married to Naga Chaitanya. The two parted ways amid various speculations. While Naga went on to marry Sobhita Dhulipala, Samantha too seems to have found love in the arms of her 'Family Man' director.

Samantha on taking a break from films

Samantha has been staying away from films and focusing more of production in the last few years. The diva recently said in an interview that for her, freedom is the ability to take a break. "Today, my definition of success is freedom. Freedom to take a two-year break. I haven't had a film release in two years. Freedom to grow, freedom to evolve, freedom to not be put in a box," Samantha said.

"Probably many people around don't consider me a success at the moment, as compared to what I was before. But in my head, I am more successful now than I have ever been. I am happy and excited to wake up every day because of the many things I'm doing that truly appeal to me and align with my purpose," she further said in an interview.