When Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya parted ways, her fans were very eager for her to find love and give life a second chance. However, when the dating rumors of Samantha and Raj Nidimoru started surfacing, her fans and followers were not as impressed and were, in fact, a little upset. A lot of it had to do with the fact that Raj, who is a part of the popular director duo Raj & DK, is not divorced. As the dating rumors of Samantha and Raj keep getting stronger by the day, Raj's wife, Shhyamali De, shared a cryptic note on Instagram.

Shhyamali, who is friends with many Bollywood celebrities and is followed by them on Instagram, took to her social media account to share a rather cryptic note. The note was either entirely penned down by her or taken from a quote card, but it was extremely emotional. It was perhaps a reflection of what her thoughts are at the moment, and she chose to express herself through words written against the picture of the wide sea and pristine blue sky.

She wrote, "I send blessings and love to everyone who thinks of me, sees me, hears me, hears of me, speaks to me, speaks of me, reads of me, writes of me and meets me today."

She had shared a similar thought on April 3, as well, which signifies that this is perhaps what has been going on in her mind for a while.

What makes netizens feel that this latest story is directed at Raj and Samantha is the timing of Shhyamali's story, which comes right after Samantha shared a few pictures with Raj on social media on Wednesday. The pictures were a part of promotional events and BTS moments from the film 'Subham,' which marks Samantha's debut film as a producer.

The very first picture showed Samantha standing next to Raj and pointing towards the movie poster of 'Subham.' The next picture showed the actress all decked up as her character from the film and talking to Raj in a BTS moment. Lastly, the final picture showed Samantha and Raj on a flight where the actress had rested her head on the director's shoulders.

Samantha and Raj's dating rumours have been doing the rounds for a while, but as days go by, these rumours are only getting stronger. The two have been spotted together on multiple occasions, and both of them recently went to Tirupati as well. While Samantha split from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya in 2021 after four years of marriage, Raj has been married to Shhyamali since 2015 and also has a daughter.