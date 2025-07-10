A day after Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her relationship with Raj Nidimoru official, his wife took to social media to talk about "pain". Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru finally seem to have officiated their relationship on social media. After a lot of dilly dallying, Samantha shared pictures of the two taking walks, holding hands and enjoying some quality time together in Detroit.

Shhyamali shares posts on pain

Their cosy vacation pictures have left her fans and followers excited. Amid all this, Raj Nidimoru's wife has taken to social media to talk about "pain". Shhyamali De, Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife shared several quotes throughout the day talking about life. She posted an excerpt titled "Life's Great Golden Rules" which described how one should not align one's behaviour on the basis of how others treat them.

Sharing quotes about Karma, the post read, "Brahmanism: This is the sum of duty. Do not unto others which would cause you pain if done to you." It further read, "Buddhism: Hurt not others in ways that you yourself would find hurtful." It also explained teachings in Judaism, Buddhism and more on how one shouldn't hurt others and cause pain.

In another post she wrote, "Been there, done that" but quickly deleted it. Shhyamali had shared similar teachings earlier too when Raj had tagged along with Samantha during the promotions of her production – Subham.

Samantha on her wedding dress transformation

Samantha is making waves professionally. From her own production venture to having Bollywood films in her kitty; the diva is on a roll. And with her latest post, she seems to be in a happy place in her personal life too. Samantha is known for making many bold statements about her divorce and separation. She also made a huge statement when she transformed her wedding attire into a black dress.

"It wasn't about revenge. It was my way of saying, 'Yes, I'm divorced, but my life doesn't end here.' I wanted to own my story and move forward," she had said in an interview.