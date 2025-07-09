Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finally confirmed her relationship with Raj Nidimoru by flaunting her vacation pictures with him. Samantha had been rumoured to be dating Raj for a while now, but the duo chose to keep it a secret. While fans often noticed subtle hints of them being together, no acknowledgement came from the alleged couple.

Up until now! Samantha now seems to have confirmed her relationship with Raj Nidimoru. Sam shared several pictures from her Detroit vacation, and it had Raj written all over it. From taking a stroll hand-in-hand to holding each other close at other times, the 'Family Man 2' actress seems to be flaunting her budding romance with the director.

Samantha's prior hints

Samantha has been dropping several hints on social media about her relationship for a while now. From sharing a post talking about getting a "loyal and loving partner" in 2025 to calling Raj "family" in one of her posts, Sam seems ready to take the leap of faith in this relationship.

While Samantha has never commented on Naga Chaitanya's relationship with Sobhita or how the love blossomed between the two; her fans can't stop trolling the 'Made In Heaven' actress. So much so that even Naga Chaitanya expressed his sorrow over it.

Naga defends Sobhita

"I feel very bad for her (Sobhita). She doesn't deserve it. She is not at fault in this matter. She came into my life... we met in a very organic way, beautiful way. Just like social media chat on Instagram, our friendship started and our relationship was slowly built from there," he said in Raw Talks With VK podcast.

"She has not been connected to my past in any way at all... I feel very bad for her but at the same time, I have to thank her very much. She's very understanding and patient. With so much maturity she navigated through all this. She is, in fact, a true hero for me in so many ways. To face this is not easy," he further added.