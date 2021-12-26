Year 2021 was all about everything. There were some unexpected hits and some shocking flops. Some stars were born and some left us too soon. It was also the year of weddings and separations. But, these were the 5 controversies that jolted the nation. Take a look.

Raj Kundra's porn racket: Shilpa Shetty's husband and celebrity businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography case by the Mumbai police in July. The businessman has been alleged to be involved in the creation and selling of pornography through various apps. Mumbai Police had called him one of the "key conspirators". After spending almost two months in jail, Kundra was granted bail in September.

Aryan Khan's drugs case: Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB after a drugs bust case aboard a luxury cruise ship. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's son was sent to Arthur road jail after his bail plea was rejected in October. The starkid spent almost a month inside the jail before being granted bail with strict conditions in place. Juhi Chawla had filled surety for Aryan's release.

Karan Mehra – Nisha Rawal domestic violence case: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra was arrested for assaulting his wife Nisha Rawal. Karan was arrested by the Mumbai police after Nisha filed a complaint against the actor. Nisha had accused him of being violent and also claimed that he smashed her head against the wall. Nisha had also accused him of having an extramarital affair. Karan, on the other hand, had accused Nisha of fabricating lies.

Pearl V Puri rape allegation: 'Naagin 3' actor Pearl V Puri was arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of rape and molestation of a minor. The actor was granted bail after almost a week of staying inside a jail.

"Life has its own way of testing people! I lost my nani ma few months back, then on her 17th day I lost my dad post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation. Last couple of weeks were gruelling for me like a nightmare. I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal. All of this in the midst of my mother's cancer treatment, it shattered my sense of security, making me feel helpless," he said in a social media post.

Tandav Controversy: Saif Ali Khan's web-series, Tandav, was accused of hurting religious sentiments. The show received massive backlash and threats of arrests were looming over director Ali Abbas Zafar. Ali and his team had narrowly escaped arrest after several FIRs were lodged against the show. Ali Abbas Zafar and the team had written an official statement and apologised for unintentionally hurting sentiments. The said scene was also deleted from the show.