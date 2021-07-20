Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police for his alleged involvement in a pornography-related case. The Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale revealed that Kundra was involved in making porn videos, and publishing them through some apps.

The police officer also added that the department has strong evidence regarding Kundra's involvement in this case. The arrest of Raj Kundra opens up many questions to authorities in India, as making and publishing pornographic materials is illegal in the country.

The difference between pornography and erotic content

In India, several online streaming services are known for publishing erotic content for audiences in the form of web series and short films. Some platforms like Ullu and Kooku have the legacy of publishing erotic web series, but none of these OTT platforms have published porn videos. Moreover, most of their erotic web series have impeccable quality, and they even have good storylines too.

However, there are several other OTT platforms that make and publish hardcore porn content in India. A quick internet search gives us a glimpse of these websites and platforms, where Indian men and women are involved in making hardcore sexual content. Moreover, these films are being shot in India itself, and these videos are being circulated online through various applications.

Shockingly, some of these platforms are publishing intense hardcore porn content, which can be matched with porn videos often getting streamed on Porn Hub and X Videos. Mumbai Police believes that several women have been lured by offering a chance to act in erotic web series, but finally, they were forced to act in pure porn content by the racket.

The legality of pornography in India

In India, making and publishing porn content is illegal as per sections 292 and 293 of the Indian Penal Code. Amid all these legal restrictions and strict police surveillance, porn filmmakers are freely making and publishing obscene content on the internet.

It is still unclear how the police could curb the porn movie racket in India, especially considering the fact that no woman will complain about the trap in which they have fallen due to social stigma associated with it. As the operations of porn movie rackets are evident, NGOs and social workers should intervene and provide moral and personal support to women who are victims of these rackets.