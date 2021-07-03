Sex/Life, the latest release on Netflix has become the hottest topic of discussion on social media. The ample nudity and steamy sex scenes have left people freaking out. The sexually explicit content has left people reaching out to the internet to know if those were real. The story revolves around a married woman and her fantasies revolving around her ex-boyfriend.

The plot

Sarah Shahi, who plays the role of Billie, has also been grabbed quite some spotlight. Her breastfeeding scenes, showering with frontal nudity, and sexually charged scenes have raised many eyebrows. However, the actress had confirmed that for the breastfeeding scene, prosthetics were used.

"Something like Billie's boobs, in the past every time you see my character with Brad, that's me. Then because I do play a breastfeeding mother, I can't have the same boobs in the present. So yeah, I had to sit through three hours of prosthetic boob application to get those suckers on," she told Entertainment Weekly.

On the other hand, Adam Demos who plays the character of Brad Simon also had a graphic scene in the series. He was seen showing off his full frontal in a shower scene. Though the makers had confirmed that prosthetics were used here too, people found it hard to digest.

#sexlife to us who paused episode 3 19:57,went back to 19:40 and played again.. did this 5 times.. just to be sure am not seeing things?? pic.twitter.com/nLgfxoAHTv — DK ?? (@nkeleakaDk) June 30, 2021

#sexlife

When I saw that particular scene in episode 3 that 15% really matters pic.twitter.com/8vZwnkux7E — ??MASASEKANI SHIRINDA?? (@JudithMahumani) June 30, 2021

Brad turned around in that shower and now I understand why that babe is getting sex flashbacks from 8 years ago?? #sexlife pic.twitter.com/WguSQUuA8t — shiroanaa? (@shiroanaa) July 1, 2021