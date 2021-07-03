Mia Khalifa's Instagram couldn't be more colorful. From flaunting her svelte frame, standing up for a cause, and taking life with a pinch of salt; Mia knows how to rule it on social media. And her latest post is a testament to that.

The former adult star has shared a couple of videos and pictures of herself under the shower. And needless to say, the temperatures are rising.

Sharing the picture and videos, Mia wrote, "No one acts thicker than a skinny girl with a little bit of ass" - I don't make the rules, I just have to follow them." The picture has received a massive response from her friends and followers. In an interview with Stephen Sackur for BBC's Hard Talk, Mia had spoken at length about how she kept it all hidden from her family.

Khalifa revealed that her family disowned her when they came to know of her involvement in the adult industry. Mia said that she was alienated not just by the world but also by her family. Khalifa got emotional and said that even after quitting the industry, she was left alone. And with time she realized "some mistakes aren't forgivable."

Talking about how adult content ruins a relationship, Mia had said, "The things that men see in videos, they expect from the women in their lives, and that's just not reality. No one is going to be that perfect, no one is going to do those acts on a Wednesday night with the person they love." She had also said she was traumatic after quitting the industry because of the stares she would get from public. "I feel like people can see through my clothes. And it brings me deep shame. It makes me feel like I lost all rights to my privacy, which I did because I am just one Google search away."