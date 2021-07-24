Raj Kundra's police custody has been extended till July 27. A Mumbai Court extended Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe's police custody for four more days. Kundra and Ryan were spotted leaving from Byculla jail to go to the magistrate's office. Kundra waved at the paparazzi and greeted them with folded hands.

Raj greets paparazzi

As soon as Raj Kundra left from the jail, he was surrounded by paps all around. He was seen in a white t-shirt and didn't look frazzled. He was also sporting a black mask amid being surrounded by police personnel. The officials were seen putting him in their car. It was at this moment, Kundra greeted the paparazzi with folded hands. He also waved at them while leaving.

Raj Kundra's petition

Raj Kundra arrested on July 19 in an alleged pornography case. He has been accused of being a "key conspirator" in running an international porn racket. Kundra's brother-in-law Bakshi is also under the radar for being one of the accomplices.

Seeking bail, Rak Kundra petitioned that his content as erotica and not porn. "No direct explicit sexual acts and sexual intercourse but shows material in the form of short movies which are lascivious or appeal to the prurient interest of persons at best," read Kundra's plea.

Mika Singh reacts

Earlier, Mika Singh had also reacted to Kundra's arrest. Mika said that he had seen one of Raj's apps and there was not much in it. He also added that Raj Kundra is a good guy and the court will find out the truth. Amid all the chaos and controversy, Shilpa Shetty urged her followers to watch her film – Hungama 2. She requested people to watch the film with "a smile on face" as no "film should suffer".