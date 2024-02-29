Raj Kundra has spoken at length about his porn case, the toll it took on their marriage, and the process of slow justice in the country. Raj Kundra has revealed that when Shilpa Shetty first heard the news, she broke into a laughter. The celebrity businessman added that she knew it wasn't true but had to bear the brunt of it.

Shilpa's first reaction

"It was horrible. But luckily, we know each other so well. If someone told me something about her, I know how much to believe. She broke into a laughter when she heard about the case and said it's not true. If you are living at home together and there is something like porn involved, you would know," Raj told Hindustan Times in an interview.

On being labelled 'porn king'

He further added, "We are both self made. She knew it's rubbish but maintained her silence and dignity. There is a public perception she had to live up to. Unfortunately, she bore the brunt of me being involved by losing certain contracts, work on television. I found that very unfair."

Raj further revealed that even the couple faced the challenges together, on the professional front, Shilpa lost certain contracts and shows. He further revealed that till today every picture that Shilpa posts gets hate and negativity. He added how trolls call Shilpa Shetty 'porn king's wife' and they can't do anything about it.

Raj also questioned the slow process of the judiciary and how a section has taken it upon themselves to pronounce him guilty in the case.