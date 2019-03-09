In an unusual request made by the senior authorities of Karnataka's Raj Bhavan, the city civic administration Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has now put on a tender to catch thirty cats from the premises of the Governor's residence.

Due to the cat menace at the Raj Bhavan, the BBMP has given the contract to a private agency with a handsome amount of almost Rs 1 lakh rupees for catching 30 cats.

The feline community was slinking at the Raj Bhavan premises, where the Governor and his family were very much annoyed with the presence of them. "The dogs get ferocious when they spot the cats and the latter retaliated. Cats keep moving around VIP visitors, and the staff have a tough time shooing them away," said a source, reported TOI.

BBMP Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun said that the civic administration has received information about the growing cat menace at the Raj Bhavan and had looked over the issue. According to the contractor, BBMP authorities were told that it will cost Rs 3,000 to catch one cat and for thirty cats the cost will be Rs 95,000.

"The tender was issued by the Joint Director and the Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Department. If in the tendering process, if everybody quotes more than the estimate, we might have to give them. The catching process will require rented vehicles and experienced catchers who need to be authorised by concerned veterinary officers and can catch the cats in an unharmed manner", said a senior BBMP official, reported by The News Minute.