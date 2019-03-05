The Defence Ministry has come to the assistance of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as it will hand over 10 properties on Tuesday to the city's civic administration body to enable the completion of several pending infrastructural works.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had agreed upon the land swap and will lay the foundation for various projects. The Defence Ministry had agreed to swap lands with BBMP in 2018 and sent its terms and conditions to BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad.

The land swap agreement will help save at least 10 projects that have been left unfinished and abandoned for several years as the Defence Ministry had refused to part from their lands. The projects include flyovers, construction and widening of roads.

According to DH, BBMP requires 16.52 acres of defence land for the completion of various projects. The state government has agreed to transfer 207.29 acres of land in and around the city worth Rs 488.42 crore to the Defence Ministry, which will part with 16.52 acres in the city worth Rs 282 crore. And defence land measuring 11.17 acres will be permanently transferred to BBMP in exchange for an equal value land.

Projects and Area Required