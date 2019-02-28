Four children were injured and five houses were damaged in an explosion after a contractor of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) damaged a GAIL LPG pipeline near Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

According to reports, 10-year-old Gagana from Muneshwara Block of the area suffered severe burns. Gagana was rushed to Victoria hospital for treatment. Her elder brother Rohan (12) also suffered minor injuries along with two other kids - Hariharan (2) and Induja (4). The kids were playing nearby when the accident happened.

It was the timely action of a man named Srinivas (44) that saved many lives.

BESCOM had dug up the road and the leaking gas entered the gutter through the sewage pipe, reported Deccan Herald.