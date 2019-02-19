Two people were killed after Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator CT Ravi's car rammed into another car parked on the bypass near Kunigal town in Tumakuru district on Monday.

The incident took place at 1.45 am when the deceased - Shashi Gowda and Sunil Gowda - were returning from Kollur temple in Udupi to Bengaluru.

They had parked their car near the road and were urinating when the Chikamagaluru MLA's Toyota Fortuner SUV hit their car.

Ravi along with his driver and two others were also injured in the accident. He was admitted at Vikram hospital in Bengaluru as he sustained minor chest injuries after hitting the dashboard of the car. He was later discharged from the hospital. His driver is still admitted at the hospital.

The relatives of the deceased have accused Ravi for not helping them and for fleeing from the accident scene. The police have registered a case against the BJP MLA for death by negligence under sections 279, 336 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

BJP state media convener S Santharam released a statement after the accident, which stated that "With deep regret and pain over the sad demise of the two persons in an accident between two cars, in which CT Ravi was travelling, we wish to clarify the following. After the accident happened near Kunigal, CT Ravi was present at the accident spot till the bodies were removed and the injured were shifted to hospital. He was not driving the car nor he has any drinking habit as reported", reported The News Minute.

Later, CT Ravi also took to Twitter and claimed that he had called the police to get medical help for the victims.