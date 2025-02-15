Love is in the air and Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee chose to celebrate their love and friendship on the most perfect day possible. The couple got married to each other in an intimate wedding ceremony surrounded by friends and close family. Prateik and Priya had been dating for a while and fans were hoping that they would tie the knot soon and now that the pictures are out of the wedding, netizens are absolutely in awe of it. However, there is one bit that has been much talked about in terms of the wedding- Prateik chose to not invite the Babbar family to his wedding.

Prateik's half-brother Aarya earlier spoke about how he felt about not being called to the wedding, after which his sister Juuhi Babbar Sonii, Raj Babbar's daughter and Prateik's half-sister, also spoke about the issue. In an interview with Etimes, Juuhi said that her brother spoke about the wedding because he was hurt about not being included like everybody else in the family, but she clarified that she was not trying to defend Aarya in any way.

Talking about Prateik, Juuhi said that he is currently 'surrounded by people' who have 'influenced him'. She went on to speak about not just her half-brother but also Priya and how she is not the problem; someone else is.

She said, "But we don't want to sandwich him in the middle because that won't help anyone. When I say sandwich, it doesn't mean Prateik is caught between Priya and us — absolutely not. Priya is a wonderful girl, and he is extremely fortunate to have found a partner who truly loves and understands him. The real sandwiching is happening because of someone else — someone desperate for publicity and importance."

Juuhi specifically mentioned that the Babbar family has a 'dominating presence' and that sometimes people can be 'intimidated' by them. She then highlighted the relationship her mother Nadira would share with Prateik.

She mentioned, "Everyone knows that my mother (Nadira Babbar) has always been with Prateik. It's such a strong and dominating presence that people get intimidated, thinking we will take the attention away on his special day. Bhai, behen ya baap koi importance lenge? Hum bas yeh chahte hain ki hamara bhai shaant rahe, khush rahe — that's all that matters to us ( Will Brother, sister or father take away attention? We just want him to be peaceful and happy)."

Juuhi kept emphasising how there is no bad relation or animosity between Prateik and the Babbar family. She was also optimistic about having more events to celebrate together in the near future.