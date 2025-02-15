Actors Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at Prateik's late mother, actor Smita Patil's home in Bandra, Mumbai, on February 14—Valentine's Day.

In the wedding pictures, Smita Patil's home can be seen beautifully decorated, with a large photo frame of her placed nearby throughout the ceremony as a tribute.

After their intimate wedding, Prateik and Priya stepped out as husband and wife, walking hand in hand. The couple were all smiles as they distributed sweets to the paparazzi. Apart from greeting them, the duo also posed for photos, shared a kiss in front of the cameras, and, in a sweet moment, Prateik lifted Priya in his arms.

Prateik and Priya meet and greet paps

For the occasion, Prateik and Priya twinned in elegant ivory ensembles. Prateik looked dashing in an ivory open sherwani paired with a matching shirt and custom dhotis, while Priya stunned in an ivory and gold lehenga. The couple opted for Tarun Tahiliani creations for their special day.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared a heartfelt caption that read, "I'll marry you in every lifetime. #priyaKAprateik." The first picture captured them sharing a passionate kiss, while the second showed Prateik getting emotional as he hugged his bride.

A video from the wedding mandap has since gone viral, showing Prateik breaking down in tears while Priya comforts him. Netizens speculated that he was overwhelmed with emotions, possibly remembering his mother on this significant day.

Prateik Babbar is the son of veteran actor Raj Babbar and the late Smita Patil, who tragically passed away due to childbirth complications. Explaining why they chose to marry at Smita's home, Prateik told Vogue: "We wanted a 'ghar ki shaadi,' and getting married to the love of my life here—the first house my mom bought and my home—was the best way to honour her in spirit."