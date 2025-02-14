Congratulations are in order for actors Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee, as the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony today, February 14, 2025.

After more than four and a half years of togetherness, Prateik and Priya have officially begun their forever journey. The wedding was attended by close friends and family.

The bride and groom's wedding was nothing short of a fairytale, with the couple looking ethereal in matching ivory bridal outfits.

Who wore what?

A Vision in White – Prateik and Priya looked breathtakingly beautiful in their ivory ensembles. Their wedding couture was designed by Tarun Tahiliani, while their jewelry was curated by Khurana Jewellery House.

Their outfits exuded timeless elegance, blending intricate craftsmanship with contemporary charm, perfectly complementing the essence of their special day.

Of love, laughter and happiness ever after: A dreamy announcement

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared dreamy wedding pictures, sealing their love with a kiss. The first picture captures them sharing a heartfelt moment, locking lips. Sharing the photos, Priya Banerjee wrote, "I'll marry you in every lifetime (sic)."

Enchanting décor

Their wedding venue was adorned with exquisite white carnations, creating a dreamy ambience. As they exchanged vows, they did so in the presence and blessings of Prateik's late mother, the legendary Smita Patil.

The mesmerizing décor and florals were designed by Bling Mushrooms, while Jyoti Chheda created intricate mehendi artistry. The culinary experience was curated by The Big Zest, and the dessert table was a masterpiece crafted by Le15's Pooja Dhingra.

The family wasn't present at his wedding

In an interview, Prateik Babbar's stepbrother, Aarya Babbar, revealed that the actor did not invite any of the Babbar family members to the wedding, including their father, Raj Babbar.

About Prateik Babbar's previous relationships

Prateik Babbar was previously married to Sanya Sagar. They tied the knot in 2019, and their divorce was finalized in January 2023.