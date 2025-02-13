'Wow dead!': Deepika Padukone dazzles in black gown, 63.76-Carat necklace steals the Spotlight; Ranveer Singh reacts

"Mother is mothering"—this phrase perfectly captures Bollywood star Deepika Padukone's journey. After embracing motherhood in September 2024, Deepika took a maternity break but made a stunning comeback in February 2025. She first walked the ramp for Sabyasachi, and since then, there has been no stopping her.

On Wednesday, Deepika Padukone turned heads at Cartier's 25th Anniversary celebration in Dubai. She looked breathtaking in a black, floor-length gown featuring dramatic flowing fabric, an off-shoulder silhouette, and voluminous sleeves. The stunning ensemble was designed by JADE by Monica and Karishma.

Deepika's emerald necklace steals the show

Adding to her regal presence, Deepika's jewellery was just as captivating. Her emerald necklace featured a striking 63.76-carat rubellite pendant, complemented by chalcedony beads that added a touch of glamour to the black-and-white diamonds. The pendant, set in Cartier's signature red-green-black colour trio, symbolized Maison's legacy.

With her hair neatly pulled back into a sleek bun and her makeup kept minimal yet radiant, Deepika exuded elegance as she graced the exclusive Cartier event. Her effortless poise and grace captivated not only fans but also her husband, Ranveer Singh, who couldn't resist a romantic comment on her social media post.

On Wednesday, Deepika shared a series of pictures from the Cartier event, captioning them: "An exquisite evening with my friends at @cartier!" Ranveer's reaction? "Wow, dead!"

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, social media was flooded with admiration. Celebrities like Sushant Divgikr and socialite Orry dropped heart-eyed emojis.

Work Front

Deepika and Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, in which Ranveer will reprise his role of Simmba and Deepika will be introduced as Tara Shetty. They will appear alongside a star-studded cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.

Deepika was last seen in Kalki in 2898 AD.

Ranveer will also be seen in Aditya Dhar's next, another action film ensemble co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna.

He will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's crime drama Don 3 next year and will be seen opposite Kiara Advani.