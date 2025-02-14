Prateik Babbar is all set to get married to Priya Banerjee today on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The two have been dating for over two years now and have remained inseparable. Prior to Priya, Prateik was married to Sanya Sagar. The two had gotten married in 2019 but in 2023, the duo parted ways.

Now, as Prateik and Priya are ready to turn into man and wife, the Babbar family is upset and sad over not being invited. Arya Babbar has revealed that it is a painful moment for the family as the actor has distanced himself from all of them. Arya further mentioned that he was of the assumption that the family bond was strong and had been mended, but, Prateik's action speaks otherwise.

Arya Babbar's message for Prateik

"Prateik, my little brother, is getting married, and yet, as a family, we, the Babbars, haven't been invited. It's heartbreaking and deeply painful for all of us. I don't understand why he has chosen to distance himself from our side of the family, especially when we believed we had worked so hard to mend and strengthen our bond. Perhaps we didn't do enough," he told TOI.

"In a time when everything is virtual, I have decided to take a virtual route to express our love and best wishes. On behalf of our entire family, mom, dad, and Huhi, have made a special stand-up video on my YouTube channel, 'BabbarSaab', titled 'Babbar toh Shaadi Karte Rehte Hai?' This is my lighter way of reaching out, hoping to bring a smile to his face and maybe even a little warmth to his heart. No matter what, we will always be family," he further added.

Prateik Babbar is Raj Babbar's son from his first marriage with Smita Patil. Post Smita's death, Raj got married to Nadira Babbar with whom he has two kids - Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar.