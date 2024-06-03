Prateik Babbar turned heads when he arrived for late mother Smita Patil's Manthan movie screening wearing a pant suit. It has now been revealed that the star kid had his mother's saree upcycled as a pantsuit for the event. Designed by Rahul Vijay, the outfit might have been upcycled but it preserved the core of the emotional attachment to the saree in look and feel.

The designer thanked Prateik for giving him access to the legendary Smita Patil's wardrobe. He revealed that when Babbar called him talking about the screening of Manthan, the designer felt that he had to bring in elements of the late Smita Patil. He added that Prateik's aunty gave him eight sarees to come up with a creation, out of which, they zeroed in on two to go ahead with.

How the sarees were chosen

The designer and his team chose a saree with a pinstripe pattern all over in a dark maroon & black. And the second saree they chose was a plain black saree. Then the next challenge for them was to come up with a design that suited Prateik's suave style and also paid respect to Smita's sarees. The outfit was prepared in just 48 hours.

How it was made

"The next step was to look into archives of @jade_bymk . We wanted to keep the silhouette very very modern considering we were recycling Indian sarees. I always like the juxtaposition of Indian textiles on modern silhouettes. And finally, we decided on a cropped double breasted tuxedo in plain black silk & we recycled the second pinstriped saree into wide legged pants and used the red border of the saree as trims on the sleeves (the design was lifted from a recent look that the brand did for their couture collection)," the designer wrote.

"Sustainable fashion with an emotional connection, this look has it all! Thank you to everyone at Jade involved with this project and my super super team @disha_punjabi and @simranbhatia28. Never thought I would recycle two sarees into menswear! Shoes by @louboutinworld. Photographed by genius @mohitvaru," he further wrote.