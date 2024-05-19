Cannes Film Festival saw celebs donning designer gowns, high-end trendy sartorial choices and wearing the best make-up looking at their best. Celebs slayed on the red carpet and added a touch of glamour to the film festival. More than a film festival it seems like a fashion event with celebs dressed at their best.

However, it was veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah made a stunning debut at the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

At the screening of Shyam Benegal's Manthan, the actors walked the red carpet wearing Indian ethnic attire. Along with them the actor-son of late veteran actor Smita Patil, Prateik Babbar was also present.

Who wore what!

Naseeruddin wore a white sherwani with maroon buttons, while Ratna wore her own saree and a lavender-hued, custom-crafted blouse handwoven from recycled cotton and plant dye.

Prateik donned a black tuxedo and paid tribute to his late mother by wearing her patterned silk scarf. Nirmala wore a beautiful blue saree with a red pallu.

Fans and social media are in awe of seeing Ratna wearing her own outfit and more than it was from a recycled cotton that made her stand apart from several Indian creators and entrepreneurs opting for western outfits with dramatic work.

Ratna looked elegant and classy just like her character in the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (Maya Sarabhai), fans were also reminded of her sartorial choices and were of the view that her outfit gave Maya Sarabhai vibes.

Diet Sabya a popular fashion and lifestyle page on Instagram shared Ratna and Naseeruddin's look and social media users lauded the actor for her simplicity.

A user wrote, "She carries her brain so she dont need no gajra in her hair i can never be over that dialogue."

Another mentioned, "Teaching GenZ and Millennials how to do Cannes!!"

The third one said, "OMG she's the OG, recently heard her in an interview saying she would not spend too much money on clothes unless it's handmade, she truly understands Indian craftsmanship.."

The fourth one mentioned, "Can we pls take a moment to appreciate how good Naseer saab looks? Can give a lesson or two in elegance to all the young ones.."

The next one said, "Prateik is wearing a scarf that belonged to his mother to watch her in Manthan (restored skillfully by @filmheritagefoundation.)That scarf is such a lump in the throat moment. That poor boy never experienced a mother's love and we lost our most talented female actor when #smitapatil died so tragically

About the film

Benegal's 1976 film Manthan was fronted by Patil and starred Girish Karnad, Naseeruddin, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anant Nag, and Suresh Bedi. The film was inspired by the milk cooperative movement of Dr Verghese Kurien, who led 'Operation Flood' to transform India from a milk-deficient country to one of the world's biggest milk producers and is credited for creating the billion-dollar brand Amul.

Co-written by Benegal and celebrated playwright Vijay Tendulkar, Gujarat-set Manthan was one of its kind as it was entirely crowdfunded by 5 lakh farmers who donated Rs 2 each.

The film won two National Film Awards in 1977: for Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Screenplay for Tendulkar. It was also India's official entry to the 1976 Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category.