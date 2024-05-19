Aishwarya Rai is the OG queen of Cannes and this year she walked the red carpet of the prestigious film festival for two days. For the night, she opted for couture designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

The actor stood true to his work commitments, as despite being injured, she not only slayed on the red carpet but also wore a white cast on the red carpet.

Day 1 Cannes look

For the outing, she chose a custom Falguni Shane Peacock couture. Her dramatic black and white was meticulously crafted with exquisite hand-beaten molten gold flowers and plates.

Day 2 Cannes look

On day 2 she wore a silver and green gown which had a dramatic sleeve. Aishwarya Rai was also spotted posing with her best friend Eva Longoria on the Cannes red carpet.

Fans were left disappointed seeing her look and Twitter and Instagram were flooded with users slamming her to fire her stylist and also telling her to opt for Indian wear rather than an option for western outfits which isn't suiting her age.

However, Aishwarya is in love with her dress and make-up

In a new interview with Vogue, Aishwarya talked about her day one look: "The look last evening at the red carpet was designed by my dearest friends Shane and Falguni Peacock. They call it gilded glow but to me, it was just magical."

Aishwarya on make-up and hair at Cannes

Aishwarya kept her hair open, but this time she pulled it back and her hair colour was changed to brown highlights. We have often seen her keeping her hair black and straight, while her ears are always covered with her hair.

Aishwarya opted for a heavy gold half-hoop earring.

According to Vogue, the designers Falguni and Shane Peacock used the gold flowers to honour the actor and signify "a certain timelessness" in the actor's life and career.