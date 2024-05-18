'Indian influencers overshadow Bollywood stars': From Aayush Mehra, Viraj Ghelani to Nancy Tyagi others walk the red carpet with panache

The 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024 is underway and who's who from the film fraternity have graced their presence.

Be it Indian social media influencers or entrepreneurs among others made dazzling appearances on the red carpet.

From RJ Karishma, and Ankush Bahuguna to Nancy Tyagi, Cannes Film saw a pool of Indian influencers.

Let's take a look at who wore what!

RJ Karishma met Chris Hemsworth and couldn't contain her happiness.

Niharika NM - Travel and Adventure Influencer: Niharika NM is one of the most popular and loved influencers, and her wanderlust-filled content is filled with life experiences. She has also graced her presence on Koffee With Karan.

Nancy Tyagi: The young influencer is making waves and how. The beauty and lifestyle influencer made a bold statement at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Not many know that she made history by being the first person to stitch her outfit for the festival.

Ankush Bahuguna - The Male Beauty Influencer: Ankush Bahuguna, the first Indian male beauty influencer, graced the Cannes 2024 red carpet.

Playback singer Sunandha Sharma opted for beautiful Indian wear and skipped western or cocktail gowns at the event.

Pouplar Gujju boy Viraj Ghelani made his debut at Cannes. He opted for an all-white look topped with a graphic green jacket. He looks quite dapper and fresh in this short Yavi jacket.

Ayush Mehra also made his debut at the Cannes. For the night, he was seen wearing a Republic by Omar Farooq outfit for the event.

Netizens were unhappy seeing influencers over Bollywood celebs on the red carpet.

A user wrote, "Cannes has become a joke Feels like they invited every random third-person influencer on the planet.."

Another mentioned, "Who else feels like Cannes is not what it used to be back then..."

The third one said, "Why can't they invite underrated actors & actresses - Kay Kay Menon, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Bajpyee, konkana, Vikrant, Jaydeep, Deepak many are with great talent & powerful acting."

The fourth one mentioned, "Cannes is now 'Marine drive on Sunday morning'