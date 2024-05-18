Cannes 2024 a prestigious film festival is all about fashion and films, and who's who from the film fraternity across the globe have dazzled at the red carpet of the film festival.

The OG queen of Bollywood Aishwarya Rai made head-turning appearances on the Cannes red carpet wearing designer

Bollywood friendships have always gardened eyeballs, but do you know Aishwarya Rai and Eva Longoria's friendship is decade long and whenever they meet, they just can't get enough of each other?

BFF's At Cannes: Aishwarya Rai, and Eva Longoria scream in joy, hug, and kiss as they pose on the red carpet [pics]

Friday saw the reunion of L'Oreal ambassadors Aishwarya Rai and Eva Longoria. The actors walked the red carpet together ahead of the premiere of Emma Stone's Kinds of Kindness

Eva wore a sizzling white-silver sequined dress while Aishwarya opted for a green and silver long gown with dramatic shoulders on the red carpet. On the red carpet, they hugged and cuddled for the cameras as they posed.

When 2 friends have the same energy ?#AishwaryaRaiBachchan and @EvaLongoria’s interactions are always so heartening #AishwaryaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/eoi1gPQmpJ — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) May 18, 2024

Another video shows, Aishwarya and Eva joyfully screaming at each other as they bumped again.

The clip shows, Eva and her entourage making their way to the red carpet when they spot Aishwarya sitting in her car with her team. Eva saw Aishwarya and they screamed in joy

Eva then greeted Aishwarya inside the car, held her hand and they also spoke about catching up.

Aishwarya Day 1: Cannes 2024

Aishwarya walked the Cannes red carpet for the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis in a black gown designed by Falguni & Shane Peacock.

Aishwarya wore a monochrome gown adorned with 3D metallic elements and golden accents while walking the red carpet.

The custom-made creation showcased a corset-inspired silhouette and a floor-sweeping train.