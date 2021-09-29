Raj Arjun is busy garnering accolades for his recently released Thalaivii. The actor feels humbled with the appreciation coming his way and heaps praise for his co-actors Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swamy, Nassar, and Samuthirakani.

Helmed by director Vijay, the film is currently streaming on Netflix. IBTimes India got in touch with the actor to talk about his equation with Kangana, his memorable scene from the film and more.

Raj Arjun, whose powerful role of politician RM Veerappan, has made wowed critics and fans alike. Playing the character which was the backbone of MGR Kazhagam party, Raj Arjun did a lot of research before surrendering himself to the character. On being asked about his equation with Kangana Ranaut on the sets, the Secret Superstar only had heaps of praises for her dedication and perseverance.

"It was a fantastic and wonderful experience. She (Kangana) was into the character of Jaya all the time. Working with Jaya as R.M Veerappan was a phenomenal experience. Once you have seen the film you will realize that we had to bring a different sort of chemistry and equation. You will see there was some magic happening between us. Personally, I had a very satisfying experience working with Kangana and every actor in this film. We didn't get much time to speak because we were totally involved in our character and focused on our craft. As it's always been a priority to be in the character all the time. Even she was very dedicated towards it 24/7," he told IBTimes.

The actor further elaborated, "I believe for any sort of equation and rapport, it's not necessary to exchange a lot of dialogues but the vibrations you send does the work of mutual understanding. I think we connected that way and hence the outcome came out very well. That rapport builds up by itself when there's professional and ethical respect for each other's craft."

On being asked about the most memorable scene of the film, Raj Arjun reveals how it was (Jaya) Kangana's assembly scene where she was manhandled.

"My favorite and most memorable scene was when I see Jaya on television getting beaten and ill-treated in the assembly full of cabinet people. For my character, it felt very intolerable for R.M Veerappan and he goes on to surrender in front of her because of guilt. Then he says, 'Puri Zindagii Tumhe yeh lagta Hoga ki mein tumhare khilaaf hu, lekin main sirf MGR ke sath tha, Isi Samaaj mein izzat par, aabroo par, Jaan par baar baar akrman hota hai, lekin himmat rakhogi toh jeet tumhari hogi'. (Throughout your life, you must have felt I am against you. But, I was with MGR). This scene is really close to my heart and is one of the best experiences of my life."

Raj Arjun also opened up about the warm equation he shared with other senior actors in the film.

"I have known most of them for a long time because I have seen their work and are great actors. But with most of them, I worked for the very first time. I have shared the screen with Nassar sir in Thandavam and Rowdy Rathore erstwhile and I admire his work and dedication towards it. Also, I worked with Arvind Swamy, Samuthirakani, Madhu, and Bhagyashree for the first time. I commend their passion and process and I perceive it was a splendid experience to be on-screen alongside them in one film."

Lastly he added, "It is always the team's hard work and combination of everyone's dedication which is getting paid. The team spirit creates that impact and results into an outstanding film."