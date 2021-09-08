Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami have apparently hit the ball out of the park if we go by the reviews coming from the special shows. Their much-anticipated movie Thalaivi is garnering fantastic reviews ahead of its release on 10 September.

It is a movie based on the lives of Tamil Nadu's former actor-turned-politician MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. The prime focus is on her journey from an aspiring actress to powerful Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

In short, it is about her ups and downs and how she fought for her place in the world ruled by men. AL Vijay's apt screenplay backed by powerful performances of the lead actors has won rave reviews already.

In addition to it, GV Prakash Kumar's background music in the Kangana Ranaut-starrer has been hailed by the people who have already watched Thalaivi.

Check out the early Twitter reviews:

Prasoon Joshi: Authentic intense and graceful What a powerful performance by Kangana in #Thalaivi ,she truly tapped into her inherent core energies. Arvind was brilliant and added layers . A genuine piece of work by Vijay,Vijendra prasad ji and the team. Best wishes.

Prashanth Rangaswamy: #Thalaivii - Dear tamilnadu theater owners , if you need collections - Screen the movie.

It will run for atleast 45 days in all centers !!

Thank you !!

#kanganaranuat

#Thalaivii - Old timers will definitely have some issues with historical facts being twisted etc.

Common audience will love it. #Thalaivii Interval -

@thearvindswami and #kanganaranuat have hit the ball out of the ground !! What a performance !!

This man @gvprakash - The BGM, the songs, whole india is going to celebrate.

Set , Camera etc Ok handOk handOk hand

Director Vijay - Pure Guts and passion for cinema !!

Sudheer Babu: #Thalaivi is a honest biopic of super woman #Jayalalithaa garu. Great performances by #KanganaRanaut & #ArvindSwami, lavish sets, terrific visuals & good music help in recreating her life to the best on big screen.

Shilpa Rathnam: As a Jaya Amma fan I'm so happy to give a thumbs up to #Thalaivi! Kangana has captured Jayalalithaa's indomitable spirit and combined with director Vijay's cinematic flair it makes for a winning combination. Full review coming soon on.

KONA VENKAT: Watched #Thalaivi and I'm spellbound with the performances of #KangnaRanaut & #AravindSwamy Both lived in the souls of #Jayalalithaa garu & #MGR garu.. My biggg congratulations to @vishinduri who made this happen and Hats off to the director A.L. Vijay Clapping hands signClapping hands sign

#ThalaiviiFromSep10th

Deepak Kumar: Thalaivi BGM therikithu. #Thalaivi #Jayalalitha Your music is getting sharper in next next movies . Proud of you and great fan for your music right from your first film

Haricharan Pudipeddi: Didn't expect I'd like #Thalaivi so much. A fitting drama about the rise of Jayalalithaa, and how she fought for her place in a world ruled by men. Good show by director Vijay. #KangnaRanaut is good but it's @thearvindswami who stuns with an award-worthy performance Folded hands

JEYANTHAN - THE HINDU TAMIL: #Thalaivi is definitely not a biopic of J.Jayalalitha. An interesting love story that has been created by mixing lies at will, holding only a handful of true incidents that can be counted off the finger. The villain character is super on par with the lovers.

Ashwani kumar: #Thalaivi is an piece of art in every department.

Songs, Choreography, set design and casting shines and support the film story.

Specially Makeup and prosthetics did wonder for #KangnaRanaut and #ArvindSwami.

A must watch.