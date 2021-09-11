Kangana Ranaut's much-hyped movie Thalaivi has met with a mixed response from critics, but the fans of the 'Amma' and the AIADMK are largely happy with the overall product except for three scenes.

Thalaivi is a biopic of Tamil Nadu's beloved Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa. Kangana Ranaut plays the title role while Arvind Swamy enacts the role of MG Ramachandran, actor-turned-politician-cum-Jaya's-mentor.

Why He Wants Scenes to be Deleted?

Ex-minister D Jayakumar watched Thalaivi and gave a thumbs-up for the movie. According to him, the movie has been well-made and will be well-received by AIADMK followers and the general public, but he has raised objections over two scenes in the flick.

In one scene, MG Ramachandran, founder of the AIADMK, was expecting a berth in M Karunanidhi's cabinet. Reacting to this scene, D Jayakumar claimed that the Kollywood legend was never after any position.

MG Ramachandran started his political journey with the DMK when Annadurai was helming the party. The latter wanted to make the former a minister, but he turned down the offer and later he was given the post of deputy chief of small savings which was created exclusively for him.

Jayakumar states that it was MGR who proposed Karunanidhi's name for the Chief Minister's post following Annadurai's death.

The other scene is MGR belittling Jayalalithaa and her meeting with Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi without his knowledge. So, he wants all these scenes to be deleted as it is factually incorrect.

Nonetheless, the former minister states that it is his "request." "This is a well-made film and if some of the scenes are addressed (deleted), it will become a big hit," Jayakumar added.

The movie is written KV Rajendra Prasad, father of SS Rajamouli, and directed by AL Vijay.