At least 73 people were killed due to rain-related incidents in four days in Uttar Pradesh as several districts received above-average downpour this week. Incessant rains have also lashed Bihar, with 24 districts, including Patna, being badly affected.

A red alert was sounded in most districts of east Uttar Pradesh and in Bihar, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfalls over the next three days.

According to Reuters, the rains in UP have impacted 5,80,000 people, mostly in the eastern part of the state where there is an increased risk of flooding. UP received 1700 per cent above normal on Friday. On Saturday, Prayagraj received 102.2 mm of rain and Varanasi received 84.2 mm of rain.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed divisional commissioners and district magistrate to extend immediate relief and monetary help of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar called for a meeting with the district magistrates of the 24 rain-affected districts on Saturday via video conferencing as heavy rains disrupted normal life in various parts of the state.

#WATCH Vehicles wade through water at Dak Bunglow intersection in Patna, following heavy rainfall in the region. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/FD8txzywwd — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2019

Train services were temporarily suspended on the Samastipur-Darbhanga and Gaya-Koderma routes in Bihar due to continuing heavy rains on Saturday morning. Some trains from the Ara-Sasaram-Pandit Deendayal Upadhayay junction were also cancelled following waterlogging on the tracks.

In view of the red alert, all the government and private run schools have been ordered shut till September 29 in the affected districts.

Disaster Management Department Principal Secretary Pratyay Amrit said he has alerted all the district's where heavy to extremely heavy rains are expected on Saturday and Sunday. "I have asked the district officials to be fully prepared to face any situation," he said.

Water Resources Department officials said water levels in all the rivers in the state were rising leading to inundation in towns and rural areas and putting pressure on the embankments.

According to officials, water gushed into dozens of villages in Muzaffarpur, West Champaran, East Champaran, Darbhanga and Bhagalpur. In Muzaffarpur, heavy rainfall has resulted in waterlogging in the entire town. "The town is submerged due to failure of drainage system and the water has entered the Sadar Hospital," said an official.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in the affected districts to carry out immediate relief and rescue operations in case of emergency.

The CM has also directed the district magistrates to set up relief camps and community kitchens for the affected people.