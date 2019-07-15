At least four people were killed and 18 lakh affected in Bihar due to incessant rains and rising water level in the rivers bordering Nepal in the past four days. Two people have died in Araria district, said a Disaster Management Department report.

One person from Sheohar and another from Kishanganj district were also reported to have died due to the disaster. Lakhs of people have been displaced due to floods caused by the overflow of five rivers - Baghmati, Kamla Balan, Lalbakeya, Adhwara and Mahananda.

Severe damage has been reported in nine districts - Sitamarhi, Sheohar, East Champaran, Madhubani, Araria, Kishanganj, Supaul, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur.

The report revealed that Sitamarhi district was the worst affected and 11 lakh people being affected. Araria district was reported to be second-worst affected, PTI reported.

Rescue and rehabilitation operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) are being carried out by 13 teams. Over 150 relief camps have given shelter to 45,053 people. Around 250 community kitchens have been made functional.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has held a high-level meeting to monitor the situation. On Sunday, he had conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sheohar, Sitamarhi and East Champaran.

Bihar Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha, Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources department) Arun Kumar and Disaster Management Department Principal Secretary Pratyaya Amrit accompanied Kumar during the aerial survey.

The Terai lowland region of Nepal has received around 280 to 300mm rainfall in the past four days.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected in many regions of Bihar in the next four days, according to the Patna Meteorological Centre.