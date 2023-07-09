Heavy rains across North-West India has brought life as we know it to a standstill. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav Sunday issued an order to companies to grant work from home (WFH) to all of its employees on Monday, July 10, 2023. The decision is taken to avoid traffic congestion across the city due to heavy rains.

Yadav also requested residents to stay indoors and venture out only for essential needs so the waterlogged roads can be cleared as soon as the rains stop.

Heavy rainfall in Gurugram today, reaching 150 mm by afternoon. Deputy Commissioner Shri Nishant Kumar Yadav visited waterlogged areas. Efforts for water drainage underway swiftly, with district administration on full alert. Most underpasses open for traffic due to effective drainage arrangements, avoiding waterlogging on NH 48. Traffic moving smoothly. Stay home unless necessary, as continuous rainfall has caused waterlogging on roads," Yadav tweeted with a video message.

"Corporates advised to allow staff to work from home on Monday for faster road drainage after rainfall subsides," the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner added.

Schools remain closed on Monday

The district administration has also ordered all private schools to remain closed on Monday in view of the weather condition.

"Due to incessant rainfall, roads are waterlogged and commuting is extremely difficult. Hence, the schools will remain closed tomorrow (July 10) for students' safety, by orders from the District Authorities," News agency PTI reported quoting a message from the principal of DAV public school, sector 14.

Severe waterlogging has been reported from Himgiri Chowk, Aggarwal Dharmshala Chowk, Sheetla Mata Mandir Road, Kanhai Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, MG Road, and Sohna Road among others, officials said.