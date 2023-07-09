The Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a red alert in the Union Territory of Ladakh after this mountainous region received unseasonal snowfall in the month of July. The UT of Ladakh is also witnessing heavy rains during the last 24 hours while many parts received snowfall.

"Meteorological Department issued a Red Colour warning for Ladakh for the next 24 hours. Snowfall in Summer peak. widespread rain and snow over higher reaches are likely to continue for the next 24 hours in Ladakh. Stay Alert", the Weather Department of Ladakh tweeted.

The rains also triggered landslides on the Leh-Kargil-Srinagar National Highway at Lamayuru, forcing the closure of the strategic highway, reports said.

Reports said that the high-altitude passes in both Leh and Kargil districts experienced unseasonal snowfall overnight after two days of rainfall.

The higher areas of Leh and Kargil districts in Union Territory of Ladakh were blessed with a new layer of snow on Sunday, July 9th, 2023. Specifically, the Rangdum area in Kargil district received around 4 to 5 inches of fresh snowfall.

Rangdum village in Kargil witnessed nearly three inches of snowfall, while other areas, including Pensi la, Zanskar, and the hills surrounding Kargil, were also covered by a snow blanket.

Widespread Rain/Snow (over higher reaches) likely to continue for nxt 24 hrs in Ladakh. ???? ?????. @Indiametdept @moesgoi @DvCom_Secretary pic.twitter.com/iX9EDj0JGQ — METEOROLOGICAL CENTRE LEH-LADAKH (@metcentreleh) July 9, 2023

"The higher areas of Leh and Kargil districts in Union Territory of Ladakh were blessed with a new layer of snow on Sunday, July 9th, 2023. Specifically, the Rangdum area in Kargil district received around 4 to 5 inches of fresh snowfall", Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Lok Sabha member from Ladakh tweeted while sharing pictures of snowfall.

Traffic on Kargil-Zanskar Road suspended

Keeping in view the heavy rains and landslides the traffic on the Kargil-Zanskar road was suspended as a precautionary measure.

After the landslide at Lamayuru, the main Leh-Kargil highway was closed for traffic and an operation is underway to clear the debris to make the road traffic worthy, officials said.

The weatherman has predicted the continuation of rain and snowfall till Sunday afternoon or evening besides issuing a "red colour warning" for the region for the next 24 hours.

"There has been widespread moderate to heavy rain and snowfall over the higher reaches of Ladakh. People are advised to remain vigilant and avoid slide-prone areas," a spokesperson of the meteorological department said.

Weather Department did not rule out the possibility of flash floods in view of the significant rise in the water level in rivers and streams.